“Brilliant Result” – Karl O’Sullivan on Harps win over Shamrock Rovers

Finn Harps earned their sixth win in as many games on Friday night after they beat champions Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at Finn Park.

Jordan Mustoe opened the scoring for the hosts on 55 minutes after a well worked team goal.

An Adam Foley own goal pulled Rovers level on 70 minutes before Tunde Owolabi headed home the winner for Ollie Horgan's men five minutes from the end to give them their first win over Rovers since 2008.

Karl O'Sullivan who assisted the winner, told Diarmaid Doherty that the win was a brilliant result...