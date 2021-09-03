Tributes paid following death of Pat Hume

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Pat Hume, who died yesterday in County Derry.

Mrs Hume, who was married to Nobel Peace Prize recipient John, died just over a year after her husband, and played a key role in the Peace Process in Northern Ireland.

The President and the Taoiseach have led tributes to her, while current leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood said "without Pat, there would be no peace process in Ireland".

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, described her as "small in stature but a colossus at a very difficult time in the history of this island".

In a statement the Hume family said that they were "heartbroken", and gave thanks to all those who took care of her in her final days as she battled a short illness.