SDLP leader Eastwood pays tribute to late Pat Hume

The leader of the SDLP has described Pat Hume as a gracious woman, who was a rock of strength for the people of Derry.

Pat, who was married to Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume, passed away yesterday at the age of 83.

The First and Deputy First Minister in Northern Ireland have also both paid tribute to her, with the North's First Minister Paul Givan saying it was "a testament to her legacy that people from all backgrounds, near and far are joined in sadness to mark her passing".

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood says that the Peace Process in the North would not have developed as it did, without Pat Hume and her contributions...