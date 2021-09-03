Rural public transport needed to aid road safety, not youth driving bans – Green Party rep

The Green Party's Donegal representative has criticised a recent proposal from former Minister for Transport Shane Ross, that suggested that those under 30 should be banned from driving at night, in order to combat the number of fatalities on the country's roads.

Michael White says that the only good thing about Ross's proposal, is that it does raise an important question regarding road safety for young people.

He says that a raised Garda presence late at night on our roads, as well as providing expanded public transport links in rural areas, makes more sense than banning young people from driving...