New “Housing for All” plan comes under fire

The Government has come under fire over it's new 'Housing for All' policy, which was announced yesterday.

It promises to deliver a total of 330,000 thousand homes - but has been criticised for only including 10 thousand social homes every year to 2030, which will make up less than a third of the total homes built as part of the new policy.

Data on vacant properties is being collected, with plans to introduce a vacant property tax by 2023.

Sinn Fein's Housing Spokesperson Eoin O'Broin says some of the plans are a backward step...