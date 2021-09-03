Mu variant identified in Ireland as 1,414 new Covid cases are confirmed

Four cases of the new Covid-19 variant 'Mu' have been identified in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the cases were recorded before the end of last month.

The World Health Organisation has identified the Mu strain as a variant of interest - but not a variant of concern.

It has been found in at least 39 countries - and there are concerns it could evade vaccination.

Meanwhile, 1,414 new cases of Covid have been confirmed here this evening.

Meanwhile, there were 1,828 cases of Covid 19 reported in Donegal in the two weeks to midnight on Wednesday, a 14 day incidence rate of 1,148.3 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 493.5.

Nine Covid-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

1,248 new cases have also been confirmed.

New figures also show 269 children under 4 have tested positive in the North in the past week.