McConalogue defends new “Housing For All” plan

Minister Charlie McConalogue has defended the Government's new "Housing For All" policy, that was launched yesterday.

The programme promises that 330,000 homes will be built between now and 2030 - but has received widespread criticism from opposition parties who claim that the commitment to only allocate around a third of the houses built to social housing stocks is not enough to help aid the housing crisis.

Speaking with Donal Kavanagh on today's Nine til Noon Show, Donegal Deputy and Government Minister for Agriculture and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue praised some of the initiatives within the plan, and he says that it will provide local councils with enough capacity to build sufficient social housing...