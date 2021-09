New figures have shown that Ireland's rate of Covid-19 is now the highest in the European Union.

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate of the virus is currently 521 cases per 100,000 people, and yesterday the Department of Health confirmed a further 1,751 new cases - with 343 patients currently in hospital with the virus, and 59 now in ICU.

Tomas Ryan, Associate Professor in Trinity College, says he's concerned the Government's re-opening plan could backfire...