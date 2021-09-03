HIQA report finds 7 non-compliances at Lifford Community Hospital

The latest round of HIQA reports includes two inspections into Donegal care facilities, at Lifford Community Hospital and Buncrana Community Hospital.

While Buncrana Community Hospital was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in all areas of inspection, a series of non-compliances were reported at Lifford Community Hospital - non-compliances that have now led to the temporary closure of the Hospital for renovations.

HIQA say that following their most recent inspection of the facility in 2019, the Hospital had not carried out any of the essential repairs required to the roof, which in the intervening two-year period led to extensive water damage to the structure of the building, including internal ceilings and walls in areas occupied by residents.

The seven non-compliances in Lifford were in the areas of staffing, premises, governance and management, fire precautions, individual assessment and care planning and managing behaviour that is challenging.

One of the bedrooms inspected was described as "dark and depressing" due to the poor state it was in.

Inspectors also found that residents did not have sufficient access to meaningful activities in line with their care needs, with particular concern for those in long-term care.

HIQA also found that management systems in place at Lifford Hospital "did not ensure that the service provided for the residents was safe, consistent and appropriate to their needs".

You can read the reports in full on the HIQA website here: https://www.hiqa.ie/reports-and-publications