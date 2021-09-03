Harps win again as Mustoe nets first Harps goal

Finn Harps have ended Shamrock Rovers’ six-game unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Tunde Owolabi’s late goal gave Ollie Horgan’s side a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Not since 2008 had Harps beaten Rovers - but they fully deserved this win after another hugely impressive display.

Jordan Mustoe cracked home a brilliant opener on 55 minutes but Rovers drew level on 70 when Adam Foley headed into his own net.

Substitute Karl O’Sullivan provided the cross for Owolabi to head in at the back post on 84 minutes to ensure it’s a sixth win on the bounce for Harps.

It was Mustoe's first goal in a Harps jersey, he gave his reaction to Diarmaid Doherty after the game...