Fixtures set for Donegal Senior Football Championship

Details of the fixtures for weekend of games on September 10-12 in the Donegal Senior Football Championship have been released.

The action will begin under the MacCumhaill Park floodlights on Friday, September 10, when MacCumhaill's host St. Michael's with a 8.30 throw-in.

Then on Sunday, September 12, there will be three games.

Killybegs will host Glenswilly at 12.30, Ardara are at home to Bundoran at 3.00 while Gweedore entertain Milford at 5.30.

The games scheduled for Saturday, September 18, are Naomh Conaill against Glenfin and St. Eunan's against Kilcar.

Fixtures for Sunday, September 25: Termon v. St. Eunan's; St. Michael's v. Gaoth Dobhair; Bundoran v. Killybegs; Milford v. Ardara.

September 26: Glenswilly v. MacCumhaills; Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon v. Naomh Conaill, Kilcar v. Four Masters.