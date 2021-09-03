Crawford to raise questions about Lifford Hospital repair delay

The latest round of HIQA reports includes two inspections into Donegal care facilities, at Lifford Community Hospital and Buncrana Community Hospital.

While Buncrana Community Hospital was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in all areas of inspection, a series of non-compliances were reported at Lifford Community Hospital, including the failure not to carry out roof repairs demanded by HIQA two years ago.

Lifford Hospital is now temporarily closed pending improvement works, and it is not expected to reopen as a residential facility.

However, Cllr Gerry Crawford says questions must be asked about why this work wasn't done in 2019, particularly when HIQA expressed serious concern about the roof...........