Appeal for information after windows smashed at Strabane flat

The PSNI say they are appealing for information, following a reported criminal damage incident in Lisnafin Park in Strabane this morning.

Police say that at 2:30am this morning, a number of windows in a flat in the Lisnafin Park area were smashed, and that the front door of the property was also damaged. The PSNI say one woman was in the property at the time, but she did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, or by using the PSNI's online crime reporting form at this link: https://selfservice.nidirect.gov.uk/firearms/PSNI/PSNIForms/OnlineIncident#/IntroAdult

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/