Cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy, who has strong Donegal connections, and Eve McCrystal have won their second gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

They claimed victory in the B road race in Tokyo in a time of 2 hours 35 point 5-3 seconds.

With 2 golds and a silver for the entire Games, Dunlevy and McCrystal have surpassed their performance in Rio.

It's Team Ireland's seventh medal of the Games.

Dunlevy was born in England but her father is from Mountcharles.