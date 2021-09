353 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital today.

It's an increase of 10 from yesterday, and 27 more than this day last week.

59 patients are now being treated for the virus in intensive care units across the country.

Currently 12 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in Letterkenny University Hospital according to the latest HSE figures.

Latest figures also show 36 Covid patients are in Beaumont Hospital currently - that's the highest in the country.