The number of people awaiting a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen slightly again, according to the latest INMO trolley watch figures.

There are now 29 people waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, up 3 on yesterday's number.

There are 10 people waiting on a bed in the Emergency Department, the same as yesterday's figure, with 19 in wards elsewhere in the hospital - up 3.

Nationally there are 283 people waiting on beds across the country this morning, down 35 on yesterday's number.