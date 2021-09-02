Watch / Listen: The Score – 02/09/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps Captain Keith Cowan joins Oisin Kelly to look ahead to Harps game with the defending champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

The new Premier Division season in Inishowen starts this weekend, Inishowen League PRO Terence Hegarty previews the campaign.

Letterkenny Rugby Club have hopes of promotion out of Ulster Championship 3, new Head Coach Paul O'Kane joins us on the programme and in our All Ireland Preview piece we hear from Tyrone's Niall Sludden.

Listen Here:

Watch below: