Watch: Letterkenny Head Coach Paul O’Kane ahead of league start in Newry

There is an air of excitement and expectation around Letterkenny Rugby Club ahead of the season start this weekend.

Letterkenny begin their Ulster Championship 3 campaign on the road at Newry on Saturday as they look to battle at the top end of the section this season.

There has been alot of changes in the senior line up as new Head Coach Paul O'Kane looks to get Letterkenny in a winning style for 20201.

Paul told Oisin Kelly he is excited about where this journey will take them and he's been pleased with how their pre-season has gone...