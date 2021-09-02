Tanaiste to meet DUP leader today

The Tanaiste will meet with the leader of the DUP later to discuss north south relations and the Brexit protocol.

Leo Varadkar will be in Newry for a cross border business event, and is expected to meet with Jeffrey Donaldson on its fringes.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Donaldson says it'll be meaningless unless the Tanaiste changes his approach.

He says it was Mr Varadkar who insisted on the protocol arrangements when Taoiseach.

Mr Donaldson says if he refuses to change his stance, his return to the role will see a legacy of undermined relations and political progress in the north reversed.