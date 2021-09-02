Recruitment drive launched as part of £250m City Deal

Derry City and Strabane District Council is embarking on a recruitment drive for a number of professional positions to assist in the delivery of the £250m City Deal.

The council says a number of significant regeneration projects are planned, along with considerable innovation and investment, and they need the right team of people to guide that process.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says when matching funds and other investment monies are factored in, they will be driving projects with a value in excess of £500m.

The posts include Project Managers, CAD Technicians, Regeneration Project Officers, Green Infrastructure Designers and a Procurement Officer.

Among the strategic projects are developments at Ulster University, and the creation of a Health Research Institute in the city.

Key regeneration projects include the provision of mixed use civic, health, leisure and educational facilities as part of a major regeneration of Strabane Town Centre, the creation of an interactive maritime attraction and an enhanced walled city tourism experience in Derry City, as well as major regeneration investment along the riverfront and Queens Quay in Derry, to be closely linked to the expansion of the University.