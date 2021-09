The Government remains under pressure over the Katherine Zappone controversy.

The issue is back in the spotlight after the Foreign Affairs Minister said he deleted his text messages about the defunct UN appointment as he's been hacked before.

While the Tanaiste has published his text exchanges and apologised for not doing it sooner after journalists had asked for them.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle believes the Tanaiste has effectively thrown Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney under the bus: