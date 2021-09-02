People with compromised immune systems to be offered additional vaccine

The Health Minister has announced people with weakened immune systems will be offered an additional dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee says people with compromised immune systems should get an additional dose of an mRNA jab, regardless of what vaccine they originally received.

The third dose will be offered to qualifying people over the age of 12, no earlier than two months after their second dose.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College, says these booster jabs will give vital protection: