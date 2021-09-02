Naomh Conaill’s Ulster appeal to be heard this weekend

Naomh Conaill have lodged an appeal with Ulster over the decision to replay the county final.

Last Sunday, the Donegal CCC ordered the 2020 decider which was won by the Glenties side, to be replayed on Wednesday 8th September because they found the winners used four substitutes during extra time, one more than the allowed three.

Naomh Conaill had until last night to send their appeal to the provincial body and that appeal hearing is expected to take place in the days leading up to the re-fixed game next week.

Highland Radio Sport understands that appeal will be heard this Saturday.

With this saga expected to rumble on, a doubt still hangs over the actual game taking place.