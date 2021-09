Ireland's cricketers will look to continue with their fine form at Bready later on Thursday afternoon.

They take a 2-1 lead in their 5 match T20 series with Zimbabwe.

Paul Stirling scored an unbeaten 115 yesterday as the hosts completed a 40 run victory at the County Tyrone venue.

Bready is hosting the closing three matches of the series which ends on Saturday.

North West Warrior William McClintock made his full Ireland debut in the win on Wednesday.