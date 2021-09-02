“Housing For All” plan promises 300,000 new houses by 2030

The Government has officially unveiled its Housing For All plan, which promises to deliver 300 thousand homes by 2030.

20 billion euro will be spent implementing the first 5 years of the plan.

It will see the introduction of the shared equity scheme and will eliminate penalties associated with the fair deal scheme.

But, it is to be noted that the plan only commits to build a maximum of 10,000 houses for social housing per year until 2030, meaning that two-thirds of the homes will be for rental or purchase.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says the delivery of the plan will involve co-operation across Government departments, in an attempt to solve the housing crisis...