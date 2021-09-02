Horgan & Harps delighted to have more fans into Finn Park

Finn Harps face the defending champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night in the Premier Division.

It will be the last trip of the season for the Hoops to Finn Park and Ollie Horgan is hoping the Dublin side wont be firing on all cylinders.

Harps are unbeaten in five games and boss Ollie Horgan says they will need alot to go right for them if they are to get a result.

2100 supporters will be allowed to attend, Ollie has been telling Diarmaid Doherty what it means to have an increase in fans again...

The club have also welcomed the easing of crowd capacity for the game against Rovers.

Secretary at Finn Harps Katy Taaffe is delighted to see the fans getting back in bigger numbers but added everyone still has to follow guidelines...