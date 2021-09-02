Further calls for double taxation facing cross border workers to be scrapped

The Cross Border Workers' Coalition says if the government is committed to the "blended working” model proposed by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, then the double taxation faced by workers living in the Republic but working in the North must be addressed.

They say the government is actively encouraging a mix of office and home working, but for companies based in border areas, they say this will not be possible.

When a special exemption is dropped at the end of this year, a resident in the Republic who works in Northern Ireland will be liable to pay tax in the Republic if they work from home.

Coalition Chair Aidan O'Kane says that must be addressed in next month's budget: