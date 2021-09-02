Derry Cllr calls for crackdown on sale of illegal fireworks

A Derry City and Strabane District Councillor is calling on a crackdown on the illegal sale of fireworks, following a number of incidents in Creggan as well as other parts of Derry City.

Sinn Féin's Emma McGinley says that in one particular recent incident, a firework was thrown into a shop which subsequently then hit a customer, leaving the person badly shaken.

She says that the discharge of illegal fireworks is causing massive noise disruption for local residents in the Creggan area, and that it's only a matter of time before the use of these fireworks causes a serious injury or even worse...