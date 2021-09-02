Declan Bonner to makes changes but minimal

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has indicated he will not be making sweeping changes to the Donegal set up as he starts a new two year term.

The Na Rossa man was re-appointed at the County Committee Meeting last Monday and said in his weekly column in the Donegal News "There will be some changes but it won't be major surgery"

"We will be looking at the playing personnel and there will probably be a change or two in the backroom team".

"We won't be making changes for the sake of it".

The Donegal manager will be using the upcoming club championship to see if he can bolster his squad and watching who is impressing.