Covid-19 incidence up 42 percent in Lifford-Stranorlar, 22 percent in Milford LEAs

Data released by the HSE this evening shows that the rate of Covid-19 is still on the rise in all but two Donegal Local Electoral Areas, but North Inishowen no longer has the highest LEA incidence rate in the Republic of Ireland.

North Inishowen's 14-day incidence now stands at 2,210.6, high enough for second in the country - but down 483 cases per 100,000 people in the last week, and a drop of almost 18%.

South Inishowen maintains the second-highest incidence of Covid in the county, and the fourth-highest in the country, at 1591.7 cases per 100k - a slight rise of just over 5% on last week's number.

The Lifford-Stranorlar LEA presented a staggering 42.4 percent increase in its 14-day incidence rate in the last week however - its rate is now 946.3 cases per 100,000 people - up drastically from last week's figure of 664.4.

The Milford LEA also recorded a notable increase in its Covid incidence, up 22.7 percent on last week, now with an incidence rate of 1,060.2 cases per 100,000 of the population, high enough to be third-highest in the county and eighth-highest in the Republic.

Letterkenny's Local Electoral Area demonstrated a slight drop in incidence, down almost 3 percent to 963.4 cases per 100,000, but it still remains as the tenth-highest figure in the country.

The Glenties LEA saw an increase of 18.9% in its incidence rate, which now stands at 898.9 per 100k, up 142 on last week.

And while the Donegal LEA presents the lowest Covid incidence of any Donegal LEA, an increase of 13.7 percent week-on-week sees its incidence rate now at 845.5 - it's still over 300 more than the national average, which is 521.1 as of the latest Department of Health figures.