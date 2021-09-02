Anti-vax campaigns partly responsible for low vaccine uptake in Donegal – Dr Breslin

The Director of Public Health in the North West says anti-vaccine campaigns may be responsible for a low covid vaccine uptake in Donegal.

The Irish Independent yesterday revealed that Donegal has the second lowest vaccine uptake in the country at 83%, almost 10% below the national average.

Dr Anthony Breslin told today's Nine til Noon Show that social media groups promoting anti-vax material particularly in the Donegal Town and Inishowen areas is impacting uptake rates.

He says efforts are ongoing to combat this: