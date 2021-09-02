1,751 ROI Covid-19 cases, 793 in North

1,751 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

343 patients are in hospital with the virus, down 17 from yesterday - with 59 patients now in intensive care - that's up three.

Another 12 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

793 new cases have also been confirmed North of the border today.

417 Covid patients are now in hospitals in the North, with 46 of those in intensive care.

Donegal's 14-day Covid-incidence remains the second highest in the Republic of Ireland, at 1,161.5 cases per 100,000 people as of the latest HSE data published this evening - that's still more than twice the national average, which is now 521.8.

County Monaghan still has the highest incidence of the virus in the Republic, now at 1,567.1 cases per 100,000 of the population as of midnight on the 31st of August.