Another 12 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.

793 new cases have also been confirmed North of the border today.

417 Covid patients are now in hospitals in the North, with 46 of those in intensive care.

That compares to the most recent figures in the Republic - as of yesterday 360 Covid patients were in hospitals with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with 56 of those in intensive care.