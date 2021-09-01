Two arrests in connection with man’s death in Tyrone

The PSNI have confirmed they have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a man in his eighties in Dromore, County Tyrone.

The elderly man died at an address on Blackwater Road on June 30th.

Police have confirmed today a 54-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning.

An 85-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the cause of justice. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.