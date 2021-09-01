Strabane lotto winner recognised for contribution to fight against Covid

A Strabane EuroMillions winner has been recognised for her contribution to the fight against Covid-19.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke made a special presentation to Frances Connolly at the Guildhall in Derry last evening during a Civic Reception in recognition of her generous contribution to causes in the Strabane District area and further afield through The Kathleen Graham Trust.

The Civic Reception was proposed by Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Raymond Barr who last night along with others paid tribute to Ms Connolly.

The Kathleen Graham Trust was founded by Frances and Patrick Connolly in the wake of their lotto win, to support communities in Strabane and Belfast.