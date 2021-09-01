Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough works to proceed to tender stage

Scoil Mhuire, Creeslough has been given the green light to proceed to tender stage on their extension project.

The approved works under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme, include the establishment of two mainstream Classrooms, one WC for assisted users and one SET room.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh in welcoming the development says; 'It has always been a pleasure working with the team at Scoil Mhuire over the years, right back to the very first meeting with the school committee a number of years ago attended by Fr. John Joe Duffy.'