The number of cars imported from abroad decreased by 36 per cent last month, compared to August 2020.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says it's partly down to Brexit.

The number of new cars bought in Ireland between January and August this year rose by just over 22%.

In Donegal, the increase was almost 18%, with 2,256 new cars bought so far in the county this year, compared to 1,916 during the same period in 2020.