More fans for games from the start of September

Clubs around the north west will be boosted by the news that sport stadiums can return to 50% capacity from 6 September onwards.

It's part of the government's plans to lift Covid-19 restrictions over the coming two months.

All restrictions for both indoor and outdoor sports events are to be lifted on the 22nd October.

The announcement will allow for greater attendances at the likes of Finn Harps games in Ballybofey, and the Donegal Club Championship which swings into action on the weekend of 10th 11th 12th September.

The Tyrone Mayo All-Ireland football final on the 11th of September was already allowed 40,000 spectators which is 50% capacity of Croke Park.

It remains to be seen if the latest easing of restrictions will see a bigger attendance for the final as outdoor events can have up to 75% capacity with fully vaccinated people from next month on.