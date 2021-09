Loganair has confirmed that it is suspending services from Donegal Airport.

The airline which operates flights from Donegal to Glasgow will cease services from the end of the current summer season which ends of October 29th.

Loganair says the decision has been taken to support the industry's recovery from the pandemic and as a result has chosen to focus on key destinations instead.

Councillor Noreen McGarvey says it's vital a new carrier is secured to operate the route: