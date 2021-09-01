Gardai renew appeal for information on Ramelton house fire

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about a fire at a house in the Ramelton area last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the fire at Drumherrive, Ramelton shortly after 10 o'clock lat night.

There was no-one in the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity 8 o'clock and midnight last night and who may have seen any activity in the area to contact them.

In particular they are interested in speaking with anyone who may have video or dash cam footage in the locality during that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800-666-111.