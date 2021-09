The GAA has confirmed the All-Ireland Football Final will go ahead with 50 per cent capacity at Croke Park.

41,150 fans will be able to attend the match between Tyrone and Mayo on September 11th.

The easing of restrictions means around 60 thousand people could have been allowed in with proof of vaccination.

However, the GAA says around half of tickets have already been given out, and checking Covid passports would've caused "unrealistic logistical challenges".