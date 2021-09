The funeral takes place this morning in Bocan, Culdaff of Cllr Bernard McGuinness, the sitting Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District who passed away in Galway at the weekend.

He was 77.

Cllr McGuinness was the longest serving member of the council, having been elected in 1979 and returned in every subsequent election.

He had also contested a number of general elections in what was the Donegal North East constituency.