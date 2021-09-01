Funeral mass of Bernard McGuinness celebrates a life of service

The funeral mass of Cllr Bernard McGuinness has heard that the most important things to him were family of friends.

The congregation was told of how he found peace and comfort in the garden.

Representatives of Donegal County Council and fellow Councillors were in attendance along with Captain Myles Gallagher representing the Tanaiste.

Cllr McGuinness, the current Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District passed away on Saturday in Galway at the age of 77.

Fr Jim McGonagle acknowledged his work as a long serving Donegal County Councillor, but stressed there was much more to him than that............