A Donegal wedding band is looking forward to taking to the stage again following yesterday's announcement that live music can return at weddings.

Weddings are still only allowed a maximum of 100 guests, but dancing is no longer banned.

Colm Cavanagh of The Cavanagh Bros Band says it's been a long 18 months.

But he told today's Nine til Noon Show that now that people have clarity, he's looking forward to getting back on the road: