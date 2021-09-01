Council seeking special allocation for Emergency Housing

Donegal County Council has written to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to seek a special allocation for Emergency Housing provision, particularly in rural areas of the county.

The issue was raised at a meeting by Cllr John Sheamais O'Fearraigh, but subsequent council meetings were cancelled, and the issue hasn't been discussed again by members.

Cllr O'Fearraigh says there have been too many instances where people, some of them because of domestic violence, have sought emergency accomodation in the Glenties Municipal District, but nothing has been available: