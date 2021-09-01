Coleman knows stoping Ronaldo will be tough

Seamus Coleman knows that Cristiano Ronaldo will be a hard man to stop tonight.

The Republic of Ireland face Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in Faro.

It's a 7.45 kick off, as Stephen Kenny's men bid for their first points of the campaign.

If Ronaldo finds the net, he will break the all time international goalscoring record.

Captain Coleman knows Ireland must also play their own way...

Donegal native Coleman is hoping that a mix of youth and experience will benefit them.

A number of younger players have made their senior debuts since Stephen Kenny took over as manager last year.

He says the older players in camp have extra responsibilities...