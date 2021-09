1,789 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

The border regions of Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

In the two weeks to midnight on Monday, Donegal had 1,853 cases, a 14 day incidence rate of 1,164 per 100,000 people. That compares to a national average of 523.3.

North of the border, there were 1,472 new cases today with nine more Covid related deaths.