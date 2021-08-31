Three arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Strabane

Three men have been arrested in Strabane after a house was broken into and a man assaulted with bats.

At around 3:20pm yesterday afternoon a group of men entered a house in the Lisnafin Park area of the town, a male occupant of the property was subsequently assaulted with bats.

The windows of the house were also smashed.

Police say the victim was left badly shaken as a result of the incident.

A short time after the attack, police arrested three men on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They remain in police custody at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.