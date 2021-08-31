Taoiseach confirms gradual easing of restrictions

Taoiseach Michael Martin has confirmed a phased easing of restrictions from next week, saying we are entering into a new era, characterised by an emphasis on personal behaviour, judgement and responsibility.

From this day week, 6th September, larger crowds can gather for religious ceremonies, with churches and places of worship at 50% capacity

Communions and confirmations can return.

Indoor venues can operate at 60% capacity for those vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months from September 6th. Outdoor events can operate at 75% capacity for those fully vaccinated or Covid recovered from the same day.

Indoor sports, excercise classes, after school activities, chiors, bingo halls, bowling alleys, community activities can resume from September 20th.

Return to office working to begin on phased basis from September 20th.

Masks will continue to be required in the health and retail sectors and on public transport after remaining restrictions are eased on October 22nd.

Digital Covid Certificates will only be needed for international travel and will not be needed to enter a bar or restaurant from October 22nd.

Announcing the changes, Taoiseach Michael Martin said he never believed a day would come when all restrictions could just stop...............