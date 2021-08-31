Proper Mica redress scheme needed before October budget – Deputy Pringle

A proper Mica redress scheme needs to be put in place before the Budget in October, according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

In correspondence received by Deputy Pringle, Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien says engagement with the Defective Blocks Working Group is ongoing with the deadline for the submission of a report by the working group extended until the end of September which he says allows for further research on core aspects of the scheme including; homeowner contribution requirement and cap on allowable costs.

Deputy Pringle however says the lack of progress on the scheme is not good enough.

He says it would be a disaster for affected homeowners if they are forced to wait another year for adequate redress: